Rays’ Glasnow leaves game with elbow inflammation

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow throws during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Friday, April 23, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Tyler Glasnow was removed from his start against the Chicago White Sox with right elbow inflammation, according to the team.

Glasnow at one point in the fourth inning seemed to be in discomfort attempting to stretch out his arm/elbow area.

Glasnow out of the game after 4 innings with right elbow inflammation. pic.twitter.com/lvNL2JsBp1 — Tricia Whitaker (@TriciaWhitaker) June 15, 2021

Glasnow went 4 innings only throwing 53 pitches his shortest outing of the season.

Glasnow in May 2019 went on the IL with a strained right forearm that kept him out till September and Rays fans are hoping this is a much shorter injury stint.