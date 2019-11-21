Rays’ future will not include Matt Duffy

Orioles Rays Baseball_1536496282399

Tampa Bay Rays’ Matt Duffy reacts to the dugout after his two-run single off Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Paul Fry during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays have designated third baseman Matt Duffy for assignment.

The move comes in advance of baseball’s reserve list deadline and is one of several roster moves to get the Rays 40-man roster at its limit.

Duffy was acquired by the Rays back in 2016 as part of a package that sent Matt Moore to the San Francisco Giants.

In 2018, Duffy played in 132 games batting .294 with four home runs and fifty-nine runs scored.

Duffy battled many injuries during his tenure as a Rays player playing in only 46 games for the Rays in 2019.

Players selected to the Rays 40-man roster today include:

  • SS/2B/RHP Jake Cronenworth
  • SS/2B Vidal Brujan
  • C Ronaldo Hernandez
  • 1B/3B Kevin Padlo
  • SS Lucius Fox

