Rays forced to reshuffle roster after injury to pitcher Chaz Roe

BOSTON, Mass. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays have already been forced to reshuffle the roster and they have only played three games in this 162-game season.

“It is unfortunate,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “It is two guys we expected and anticipated they were going to help us right out of the gate and a lot.”

Those “two guys” are pitchers Ryan Sherriff and Chaz Roe.

Sherriff moved to the restricted list on Saturday after telling the team he needed time away from the game of baseball.

Roe will be inactive for the next four to six weeks due to a shoulder injury. Cash shared that information on Monday.

“It is unfortunate with Chaz. He threw the other night and he got up the next day and I do not think he felt that right and, then, on the off day said that he had some pain in the shoulder area,” explained Cash. “He went and had a doctor check him out today and it looks like we are just going to have to shut him down. I do not know the exact diagnosis of what it was but shoulder inflammation so he is going to be shut down for a period of time.”

Chris Mazza will fill that hole left by Roe.

“It presents an opportunity for Mazza,” said Cash, “who showed us he has some pitch ability, sink or slider, cutter combination not overpowering. Hopefully, he can help us out when needed.”

Mazza pitched in nine games for the Boston Red Sox last season, the team the Rays are scheduled to face in their next three games.

“Having an opportunity to be here and getting to play against the team I played for last year is always exciting,” said Mazza.

He has pitched in 18 games over two seasons, starting six of those games. He currently has a 5.05 ERA.