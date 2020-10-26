Rays fans shake off loss to Dodgers, get ready for Game 6

PINELLAS CO., Fla. (WFLA) – It was a weekend of ups and downs—a win and a loss has kept the World Series matchup between the Rays and the Dodgers very interesting to say the least.

The Rays get a day off Monday—some much-needed rest after an emotional roller coaster Saturday and Sunday.

Game 4 in Arlington, Texas was a nail-biter until the very end when Brett Phillips hit the ball, Kevin Kiermaier ran home for a tie against the Dodgers, and Randy Arozarena tripped and fell and slid home for the win.

“Oh my gosh! We stayed until the very end. Like, that was the best thing that I’ve ever witnessed as a Rays fan and we’ve been Rays fans since the beginning,” said Elizabeth Cadicamo.

Fans showed up in full force to watch parties around Tampa Bay to cheer on the Rays in Game 5, but the Dodgers would prevail beating the Rays 4-2.

Despite the tough loss, fans are feeling hopeful the team will bounce back.

“Yes, anything’s possible we are going to do it. We’re gonna win you can never count these Rays out,” said Rays fan Page Blazer.

The Rays are resting up and regrouping Monday before their do-or-die game on Tuesday.

LATEST STORIES: