Rays fans see first playoff win at home in 6 years

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Rays fans didn’t just experience their first playoff game in St. Petersburg in six years, they celebrated it with a win.

The Rays beat the Houston Astros 10-3 in Game 3 of the series on Monday. After the game, fans took to the streets to celebrate before heading home.

“Oh my gosh, the best game ever in my life. Seriously, it was a really good game,” Travis Maldonan exclaimed. “Kevin Kiermaier hit the game, turned the whole thing around. First pitch was scary though, the first guys were kind of scary. After he hit a home run, but after that, it was over.”

Fans told us they thought the Rays played an all-around great game.

“We destroyed them…Ji-man [Choi] was the best. He’s the man out there. Just did an awesome job,” Pete Cardillo said outside of the Trop.

There were more than 32,000 fans in attendance for Monday’s game.

One woman told us she just “loved the game” and hoped everyone there “shows up for the regular season.”

The game lasted over three hours, but many fans stayed until the end, despite the Rays’ seven-point lead in the final innings.

The Rays and Astros will play Game 4 at Tropicana Field on Tuesday. The time will depend on how the New York Yankees fair in their game against the Minnesota Twins.

