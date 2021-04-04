Rays fans enjoy team’s opening series in person despite not playing at home

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays are still five days away from playing their home opener at Tropicana Field, but fans have already enjoyed watching their team play in person, early this season.

The Rays began the season with a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park in Miami.

Among the allowable crowd of just over 9,000, the familiar blue of the Rays.

“We are so excited, especially after the exciting season we had last year,” said Rays fan, Ileana Wilburg. “We couldn’t be in the midst of all of it.”

Ileana Wilburg and her husband, Jamal, drove to Miami from Tampa.

The couple is a regular at Rays home games but had not been able to see a game in person since the 2019 season. So, when the 2021 schedule provided a close road trip, the two dedicated fans found tickets.

“We’re season ticket holders, a World Series year without being able to go to any games,” said Jamal Wilburg. “We watched it from the couch so we’re definitely ready this year for it to be in person.”

When the Rays begin home games Friday against the New York Yankees, attendance will be limited due to social distance guidelines.