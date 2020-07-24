Rays fans celebrate season opener amid pandemic

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Rays fans are excited as Opening Day has finally arrived in 2020 even though they are not allowed to be in the stands for the games

“Hey, anything can happen! Tampa Bay sports being what it is,” explained Garry Adams of Tampa, “if they end up being the World Champs in a 60 game season, we will take it.”

The 2020 Major League Baseball season is unlike anything any sports fan has ever experienced, it will be an experience and has the potential to be a memorable year for Tampa Bay Rays fans.

“We are just so happy that they have a really good team,” said Mark Ferguson, the owner of Ferg’s Sports Bar in St. Petersburg. “They could go a long way. They could maybe go all the way. We are hoping. We are looking forward to the next four months.”

Ferguson has never missed a home opener at Tropicana Field but he is making the best of the situation.

“I am just so happy we are having baseball, we are having sports,” he said. “It is really hard to have a sports bar without sports and, now, we have baseball starting.”

Ferguson has organized a watch party at the bar and plans to keep his customers as safe as possible on Friday night.

“It has been hard for everybody,” he admitted, “but, right now, it is really hard because we have to keep everyone apart from each other. Nobody can drink a beer unless they are sitting down. The city is doing a great job enforcing it and we have to try to get through to every customer just come out, chill, have a good time, and cheer the Rays on.”

The cheering portion of those instructions will not be difficult for Adams. He has had season tickets since 2007.

“The favorite part, honestly, is getting here because we come here all of the time for the games and everything, either to watch the game or go to the game and I have missed this,” he said, “and seeing the crowds and people from the other teams, the Red Sox fans, that kind of stuff, the whole atmosphere. I have missed that.”

The Rays game is scheduled to start at 6:40 p.m.

