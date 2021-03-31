Rays fans can purchase replica American League championship ring through new membership club

Tampa Bay Rays pose with the American League championship trophy following their victory against the Houston Astros in Game 7 of a baseball American League Championship Series, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in San Diego. The Rays defeated the Astros 4-2 to win the series 4-3 games. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Looking to celebrate the Tampa Bay Rays’ 2020 American League Championship win ahead of the new season? The team has you covered.

The Rays announced Wednesday the team will be releasing a digital version of the 2020 American League Championship ring for fans.

The digital version replicates the team’s commemorative ring through a high-quality 3-D model and is viewable on any smartphone or tablet.

A digital scratch-off card, which reveals a coupon from the Rays Republic Team Store, can be found on the bottom of the figure.

“The 2020 season was unique in so many ways,” said Rays Vice President of Marketing and Creative Services Eric Weisberg. “This digital ring allows us to celebrate the excitement of the American League Championship title in an innovative manner with the fans who supported us through the unusual year.”

For a physical version of the replica ring, fans can purchase an American League Champions Club membership. In addition to the replica ring, club members receive special gifts and experiences, including an American League Championship replica trophy, a Randy Arozarena ALCS MVP Audio Bobblehead, photo opportunities with the official American League Championship trophy, and an exclusive virtual meeting with Kevin Cash.

Memberships are available for $199 to the general public and $149 for Rays Season Members. Quantities are limited, and all membership items will be mailed.

For more details and to purchase a membership, visit RaysBaseball.com/ALChamps.

The digital ring is available on RaysBaseball.com/ALChampsRing.