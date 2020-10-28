Rays fans at watch party react to disappointing loss

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – It was a heartbreaking ending to an incredible season for Tampa Bay Rays fans.

Hundreds attended the city’s watch party at Spa Beach at the St. Petersburg Pier. Early in the game, Joe Macaluso felt there was no way the Rays would lose this game. He was excited to watch the game at the pier with other fans.

“I”m more excited because I just want to see everyone that showed up here erupt in applause for the Rays and how good they play and how exciting this is,” said Macaluso. “Back in the day I went to the Rays rally in Vinoy Park, you know what I mean, and I always stay with the history of sports here and everything so it’s a big year for the Bucs, the Lightning, I mean, forget about it.”

But after team Manager Kevin Cash pulled Blake Snell, some fans felt that sealed the team’s fate. Eddie Powers can’t understand why he made that move, when it seemed Snell was on fire.

“I don’t know why you pull the hot man out. I don’t know. Questionable call,” said Powers. “And I think it cost us a World Series.”

Veronica Wright was also disappointed, “And I didn’t get to ring my bell enough, you know?” said Wright, who would rather reflect on how hard the team played this season.

“Underdogs, fighters, but just exciting baseball. They’ve always played exciting baseball. Even when the team wasn’t as winning,” Wright said.

We caught up with Joe Macaluso after the game. He says there is always next year!

“You have to take the positives out of any situation,” said Macaluso. “If you look at the division they are in and the squad they have, the young athletes on their team, there’s nothing but up and up from here