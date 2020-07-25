Rays fall to Blue Jays to begin 2020 season

Tampa Bay Rays’ Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, of Japan, second from right, celebrates with Hunter Renfroe (11) after Tsutsugo hit a two-run home run off Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 24, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Looking on is Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Cavan Biggio hit a three-run homer and the Toronto Blue Jays began their still-in-progress odyssey by topping the Tampa Bay Rays 6-4 in a season opener.

Earlier in the day, the Blue Jays announced they will play the majority of their home games at the stadium of their Triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, though it’s not yet certain when the park will be ready.

The Blue Jays were blocked by the Canadian government from hosting this season because of coronavirus concerns, and hopes of shifting home games to Pittsburgh and Baltimore didn’t pan out.

Japanese slugger Yoshi Tsutsugo homered in his major league debut for the Rays.