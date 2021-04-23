Rays fall to Blue Jays in series opener

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – In their first meeting of the season, the Blue Jays got the better of the Rays, defeating Tampa Bay 5-3. The key for Toronto was getting after Rays starter Tyler Glasnow for 4 runs in the first inning.

“I couldn’t execute,” Glasnow said about his opening inning. “I got two outs and just really wasn’t landing pitches, falling behind and then got tagged for that three-run homer.”

Despite hiking his pitch count early, Glasnow settled-in after that and ended-up going 6 innings and striking-out 10.

Glasnow, who entered with an ERA of 0.73, allowed five runs, five hits and struck out 10 in six innings.

“I felt fine after that,” Glasnow continued. “I kind of turned it on then, and later in the game I started to feel a little better– other than the home run obviously. But I got more comfortable as the game went on.”

“They just put together good at-bats,” said Rays manager Kevin Cash. “But look, give Tyler credit because the way that was going, we had a guy up in the first. You certainly don’t anticipate him getting through six innings. That’s pretty remarkable. He just turned it on. So that’s somewhat of a good thing.”

That marked Glasnow’s first loss in 13 regular-season starts dating back to 2020. He’d been unbeaten in his regular-season starts since August 2020.

Offensively, the Rays’ bats struggled, finishing with only 5 hits and getting those 3 runs off Randy Arozarena’s homer in the 5th.

“There were a couple innings where whether we got ourselves on base or they put us on with errors or missed plays, and we weren’t able to come up with that big hit to get us back in the ball game–until Randy’s did,” Cash said. “But still, you like to find ways to knock one across there, maybe two, to just get the game a little closer but we weren’t able to do that.”

The Rays and Blue Jays play again for game two of the three-game series Saturday at 6:10 p.m. The Jays are still based out of Dunedin because of Canada’s border restrictions with COVID-19, making for a short road trip.