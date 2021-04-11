Rays fall short of series sweep with Yankees

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays fell to the New York Yankees 8-4 in 10 innings Sunday afternoon, falling short of earning the series sweep against their American League East Division foes.

Brent Honeywell Jr. opened for the Rays and threw two scoreless innings, retiring all six batters he faced. From there, Michael Wacha took over in the third, going the next four innings. He surrendered three runs on three hits and struck out five in that span.

The Rays led the entire game until the eighth inning when New York tied it at four and sent it to extras. In the tenth, the Yankees scored four runs and the Rays had no answer in the bottom half.

At the plate, Randy Arozarena came up with a home run for the second-straight game, driving in two runs in the third.

Tampa Bay Rays’ Randy Arozarena, right, celebrates his two-run home run off New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery with Yandy Diaz during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 11, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Mike Zunino also had a two-run homer the inning before, which accounted for their first two runs.

This is the second extra-innings game the Rays have had through nine games this season and they have lost both. With the loss, the Rays are now one of four teams in the AL East with a (4-5) record. The Boston Red Sox lead the division at (6-3).

The Rays are back in action Monday when they open a four-game series at Tropicana Field against the Texas Rangers.