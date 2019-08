Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Blake Snell winds up during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays have announced the nicknames for the third annual Players’ Weekend.

Some highlights for the team include:

“G-Money”- Ji Man Choi

Nerd Power featuring a nerd emoji for Eric Sogard

Little D’ – Travis d’Arnaud

Zilla – Blake Snell

Phamtastic – Tommy Pham

Rocco’s Seat Warmer – Kevin Cash

New to Players’ Weekend this year will be an expansion of mobile device usage. Prior to the National Anthem, players will be permitted to use their personal cellphones.