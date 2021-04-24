Rays complete comeback, even series with Blue Jays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Unlike Friday night’s game, an early deficit didn’t cost the Rays another loss. Tampa Bay rallied from being down 3-0 after the first inning and scored five-unanswered, ultimately going on to win 5-3 and evening the series with Toronto.

Brent Honeywell Jr. opened the game for the Rays, getting tagged with those three runs on one swing of the bat from Randal Grichuk, taking his pitch out of the park for a three-run home run. Then Ryan Yarbrough entered the game in the second and kept the Jays’ bats quiet. Yarbrough pitched five and two-thirds scoreless innings, giving up three hits and striking out six.

“He was outstanding,” said Rays Manager Kevin Cash about Yarbrough’s performance. “He comes in, holds it right there, and just bought us a lot of time. We were having fits with (Robbie) Ray. He was really tough. Yarbs kind of went toe-to-toe with him, just quieting their offense to allow us to somehow find a way to get back in the ball game. Fortunately for us, we did, but Yarbs’ work was spectacular.”

“Honestly I felt really good,” Yarbrough said. “I felt like I got back to being really aggressive, attacking guys, getting ahead in counts, and keeping guys off balance. I’m really happy with that and to get out of some situations. If anything, just continue to work on the change-up. I didn’t feel like that was where I wanted it to be today. But just really battling guys, keeping guys uncomfortable up there.”

The run support for the Rays came in the second inning on a solo home run from Mike Zunino and in the sixth on a two-run homer from Mike Brosseau. That tied the game at 3, and then in the eighth Manuel Margot came through with a hard-hit ball to third with two runners on. Brandon Lowe scored to give them the lead, and then Kevin Kiermaier drove in one more right after to give them a two-run cushion.

The third and final game of the series is Sunday at 1:10 p.m.