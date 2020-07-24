Rays coaches, Blue Jays players kneel during national anthem ahead of season opener

Tampa Bay Rays coach Rodney Linares, kneeling left, and coach Ozzie Timmons, kneeling right, get support from Willy Adames, second from left, as they kneel during the playing of the U.S. National Anthem before a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays Friday, July 24, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Coach at right is unidentified. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Rays joined teams all around MLB showing support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Both the Rays and Toronto Blue Jays knelt along the baselines together at Tropicana Field.

Players and coaches each held part of a long black cloth that ran along the length of both baselines while a video denouncing racism played in the stadium. Multiple Rays and Blue Jays players knelt during the moment of silence.

Several Blue Jays players kneeled during Canadian National Anthem and The Star-Spangled Banner while Rays First Base Coach Ozzie Timmons and Third Base Coach Rodney Linares kneeled during The Star-Spangled Banner as Shortstop Willy Adames stood between them with a hand on each shoulder.

The gesture comes amid several other MLB teams kneeling ahead of their opening games as well as a tweet made by the Rays on Friday morning.

The tweet advocated for justice for Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old emergency medical technician who was killed by the police in her home in Louisville, Kentucky, on March 13.

“Today is Opening Day, which means it’s a great day to arrest the killers of Breonna Taylor,” the tweet says.

MORE TOP STORIES