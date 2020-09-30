Rays close-out series with the Blue Jays with 8-2 win

Tampa Bay Rays’ Hunter Renfroe watches his grand slam off Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu during the second inning of Game 2 of an American League wild-card baseball series Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Rays left no doubt in game two, thanks to some hot bats from the Tampa Bay dugout. They defeated the Blue Jays 8-2, advancing to the American League Division Series, behind 12 hits.

Hunter Renfroe had the biggest hit of the game in the second inning, when he launched a grand slam to left field. It was the first grand slam in Rays post-season history.

Also with big contributions at the plate were Randy Arozarena, who went 3-4 with an RBI and 2 runs scored, while Mike Zunino added a 2 run home run.

On the mound, Tyler Glasnow went 6 innings, giving up just 2 runs on 6 hits and striking out 8. The Rays then went to Aaron Loup, Ryan Thompson and Nick Anderson to close things out. The bullpen combined

The Rays now prepare to head to San Diego, California for the best-of-5 ALDS, which begins Monday, October 5. They will face the winner of the Yankees/ Indians series.