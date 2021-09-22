Rays clinch playoff spot for third consecutive year

From left to right, Tampa Bay Rays’ Randy Arozarena, Brett Phillips and Wander Franco celebrate after scoring on a double by Francisco Mejia during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays (94-59) beat the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday afternoon, and have now clinched a playoff spot for the third consecutive year.

This is the Rays seventh postseason appearance and the AL East-leading Rays are looking to follow 2020s magical year of making the World Series.

The Rays currently hold a 6 game lead over the Boston Red Sox for first place in the American League East.

If you would like to watch the Tampa Bay Rays compete in a playoff game at Tropicana Field this year, you can purchase your tickets on Thursday, Sept. 30 beginning at 3 p.m.