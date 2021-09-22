Rays clinch playoff spot for third consecutive year

Rays

by:

Posted: / Updated:

From left to right, Tampa Bay Rays’ Randy Arozarena, Brett Phillips and Wander Franco celebrate after scoring on a double by Francisco Mejia during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays (94-59) beat the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday afternoon, and have now clinched a playoff spot for the third consecutive year.

This is the Rays seventh postseason appearance and the AL East-leading Rays are looking to follow 2020s magical year of making the World Series.

The Rays currently hold a 6 game lead over the Boston Red Sox for first place in the American League East.

If you would like to watch the Tampa Bay Rays compete in a playoff game at Tropicana Field this year, you can purchase your tickets on Thursday, Sept. 30 beginning at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss