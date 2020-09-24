Rays clinch AL East title following 8-5 win over Mets

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays have clinched the AL East, beating the Mets 8-5 behind four home runs and a great pitching performance by Tyler Glasnow.
Joey Wendle, Brandon Lowe, and Randy Arozarena went deep for the Rays as the Mets attempted to desperately stay in the National League playoff chase.
Glasnow provided one of his better outings of the 2020 season going six innings with eight strikeouts and one walk.
Already assured a second straight playoff berth, this the Rays third division title but first in 10 years.
