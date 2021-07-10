Rays bullpen dominates again in 7-1 win over Blue Jays

Tampa Bay Rays’ Austin Meadows, left, hits a bases-loaded two-run single off Toronto Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah, center, during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, July 9, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla.(AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Three Tampa Bay relievers combined on five more scoreless innings, Ji-Man Choi drove in three runs and the Rays won their fifth consecutive game, 7-1 over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Andrew Kittredge and Jeffrey Springs each worked two perfect innings, with Springs striking out five.

J.P. Feyereisen allowed a one-out single in the ninth to Randal Grichuk before completing a five-hitter.

Five Rays relievers went seven hitless innings during a bullpen day in a 4-0 win over Cleveland in Game 2 of a doubleheader Wednesday.