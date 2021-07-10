Rays bullpen dominates again in 7-1 win over Blue Jays

Rays

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tampa Bay Rays’ Austin Meadows, left, hits a bases-loaded two-run single off Toronto Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah, center, during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, July 9, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla.(AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Three Tampa Bay relievers combined on five more scoreless innings, Ji-Man Choi drove in three runs and the Rays won their fifth consecutive game, 7-1 over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Andrew Kittredge and Jeffrey Springs each worked two perfect innings, with Springs striking out five.

J.P. Feyereisen allowed a one-out single in the ninth to Randal Grichuk before completing a five-hitter.

Five Rays relievers went seven hitless innings during a bullpen day in a 4-0 win over Cleveland in Game 2 of a doubleheader Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss