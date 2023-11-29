TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Just like last year, the Tampa Bay Rays announced they’ll once again offer $10 tickets for every 2024 home game. They also released the times for next year’s games.

Additionally, the Rays announced Wednesday that fans can purchase single-game tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Dec. 7. To purchase tickets, visit here.

However, fans who sign up for the Rays Insider emails newsletter before Monday, Dec. 4 at noon will have access to presale tickets. Presale tickets go live on Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. Fans can sign up for the newsletter on the Tampa Bay Rays website.

While the Rays’ playoff hopes ended sooner than they’d hoped, this year’s schedule highlights matchups against the San Francisco Giants, New York Mets and Chicago Cubs.

The Rays will kick off their regular season at home on Opening Day against the Toronto Blue Jays at 4:10 p.m. According to a press release, the majority of the weekend day home games will either start at 1:10 or 6:50 p.m., with two weekday home games beginning at 12:10 p.m.

For more information on tickets or to see the Rays full 2024 home game times, visit here.