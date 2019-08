TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As first reported by The Times, Marc Topkin, the Tampa Bay Rays’ second baseman Brandon Lowe is done for the season.

Lowe was playing in Triple A-Durham on a rehab assignment with a bruised right leg. However, as of Wednesday, Lowe suffered a left quad strain.

No other information on his injury has been released at this time.