Rays begin spring training with workout for pitchers and catchers

Rays

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays slide into spring training on Thursday with the first official workout for pitchers and catchers.

This team, although it is not drastically different from the playoff team last season, does have some new additions.

Kevin Cash, the Rays manager, said he has plenty of learning to do in regards to the fresh talent that will be hitting the field. When he was asked how he plans to sort the new talent, he admitted he has not thought about it in extreme detail. The team is deep and, according to Cash, that depth is crucial to the success of the Rays this season.

Gabrielle Shirley is in Port Charlotte for the Rays practice. Check back for updates.

