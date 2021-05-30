Rays beat Phillies 6-2 for 15th win in last 16 games

Tampa Bay Rays’ Joey Wendle (18) congratulates Mike Zunino, right, after he scored on Zunino’s two-run home run off Philadelphia Phillies starter Zach Eflin during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 30, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Mike Zunino and Brett Phillips homered as the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays won for the 15th time in 16 games, 6-2 over the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Rays have won four consecutive games, including a two-game sweep over Philadelphia, after Kansas City stopped their 11-game winning streak on Tuesday.

Philadelphia, losers of eight of 11, got a run-scoring double from Brad Miller.

Zunino hit his 12th homer in the second, and Phillips added a solo shot during Tampa Bay’s two-run fifth.