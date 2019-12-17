Rays announce Yoshitomo Tsutsugo signing

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays have announced the signing of Japanese free agent third baseman/outfielder Yoshitomo Tsutsugo to a two-year, $12 million contract.
Tsutsugo over the last four seasons, he leads NPB with 139 home runs, batting .293 while ranking among league leaders with 116 doubles (tied for sixth), and 372 RBI (third).
Tsutsugo hit .272 with 24 doubles, 29 home runs, 79 RBI and 88 walks last season. Tsutsugo will become the fourth Japanese-born player in franchise history, following right-handed pitcher Hideo Nomo (2005), infielder Akinori Iwamura (2007-09) and outfielder Hideki Matsui (2012).
Tsutsugo will wear number 25 with the Rays and will hold a press conference Tuesday at Tropicana Field.