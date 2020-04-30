Rays announce ticket refund, credit policy

The AstroTurf at Tropicana Field is shown in this ultra wide angle lens photo before a baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles Saturday, Sept. 6, 2014, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays have announced their ticket refund and credit policy for single-game, season and group ticket holders.

All refunds or credits for tickets will apply to games in March, April, and May 2020. According to the Rays, in the event that any future game is postponed, ticket holders will be entitled to a credit for future games during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Below is the credit and refund policy for the Rays broken down by ticket holder type (All information is from the Rays’ website):

Single-game ticket holders

If you have purchased single-game tickets for Rays home games in March, April or May 2020, you will receive an email survey asking which of the following options you’d choose. You will receive the email by Friday, May 8.

You may choose to receive a credit for the amount of your original ticket purchase. That credit can be used to purchase Rays tickets at any time during the 2020 or 2021 regular season. If you choose this option, you will also receive a 25 percent credit bonus for concessions or merchandise at Tropicana Field. You may choose to receive a full refund to your original method of payment

If you do not answer the survey before May 8, you will automatically be credited to option one.

If you choose option two, allow up to 30 business days for refunds to be fulfilled.

Season ticket holders

Rays season ticket holders will receive a credit for tickets and parking passes, if applicable, for March, April and May 2020 home games. This credit can be applied to future payment plans, 2020 postseason tickets or rolled over to 2021 season ticket renewal.

Additionally, season ticket holders will also receive a 25 percent bonus to use on concessions or merchandise at Tropicana Field during the 2020 or 2021 regular season.

If you would like a refund for the games, please email your name and account number to seasonticketservices@raysbaseball.com. Refunds will be issued to the original method of payment. All refunds must be received by May 31.

Group tickets, suites and party areas

Group, suite or party area ticket buyers will automatically receive a credit for tickets to Rays games in March, April and May 2020. To use this credit to reserve a different group outing date later in 2020 or 2021, please email your Rays Account Representative or groupsales@raysbaseball.com.

Ticket packs

Flex Pack and Rays Win Pack buyers will receive vouchers in their Rays ticket account to be redeemed for 2020 or 2021 regular season home games.

Refunds will be issued on a case-by-case basis, but partial refunds will not be issued.

If you have purchased your tickets through a third-party, please contact that platform for specific ticketing information.

This announcement comes after the MLB told teams on Tuesday they could decide their own ticket refund policies.

For more information on the credit and refund policy, click here. For further questions, you can also email ticketservices@raysbaseball.com groupsales@raysbaseball.com seasonticketservices@raysbaseball.com

LATEST SPORTS STORIES: