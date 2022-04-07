TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Rays announced their Opening Day 28-man roster ahead of their season opener against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

The team will carry 15 pitchers, two catchers, five infielders and six outfielders.

The pitching staff breaks down into nine right-handers and six lefties. There’s also three new four new faces on the staff in two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber, Brooks Raley and Jason Adams.

Despite some roster turnover in the offseason, all but one fielder, outfielder Harold Ramirez, saw playing time on the Rays at some point last season.

Phenom shortstop Wander Franco is set for his first MLB Opening Day, as is top prospect Josh Lowe, who made the roster after the Rays traded Austin Meadows to the Detroit Tigers.

On the other end of the spectrum, this will be center fielder Kevin Kiermaier’s 10th season playing for the Rays.

Six players will start the season on the injured list. Those players are: pitcher Tyler Glasnow (60-day), top pitching prospect Shane Baz (10-day), pitcher Pete Fairbanks (60-day), pitcher Brendan McKay (60-day), pitcher Yonny Chirinos (60-day) and pitcher Nick Anderson (60-day).

The full roster can be found below:

Pitchers: RH Jason Adam, LH Jalen Beeks, RH JT Chargois, RH J.P. Feyereisen, LH Josh Fleming, RH Andrew

Kittredge, RH Corey Kluber, RH Chris Mazza, LH Shane McClanahan, RH Luis Patiño, LH Brooks

Raley, RH Drew Rasmussen, LH Jeffrey Springs, RH Matt Wisler, LH Ryan Yarbrough

Catchers: Francisco Mejía, Mike Zunino

Infielders: Ji-Man Choi, Yandy Díaz, Wander Franco, Brandon Lowe, Taylor Walls

Outfielders: Randy Arozarena, Kevin Kiermaier, Josh Lowe, Manuel Margot, Brett Phillips, Harold Ramírez