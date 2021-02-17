Rays announce new, flexible season ticket membership for 2021

The AstroTurf at Tropicana Field is shown in this ultra wide angle lens photo before a baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles Saturday, Sept. 6, 2014, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays announced Wednesday a new season ticket membership model in anticipation of fans returning to Tropicana Field for the 2021 regular season.

The Rays season memberships will allow fans to choose from six membership levels, each with its own associated discount and seating location.

In order to ensure socially-distant seating, traditional fixed season ticket locations will not be available for the 2021 season.

Current season ticket holders will receive an email in the coming weeks with instructions on how to select their new season membership package for the 2021 season.

“We look forward to welcoming fans back inside Tropicana Field this year,” said Rays Vice President of Ticket Sales and Service Jeff Tanzer. “A season membership provides a great way to join the Rays family while receiving tremendous flexibility and value, along with priority access to tickets and incredible benefits throughout the year.”

The Rays continue to work with Major League Baseball and local public health authorities to determine when and how to safely welcome fans back to Tropicana Field.

A health and safety protocol, which includes a reduced capacity, socially distanced seating, and mandatory face masks except while actively eating or drinking in your seat, will be announced prior

to the start of the season.

In the event that games are canceled or postponed due to COVID-19, season members with tickets

to affected games will receive a credit to their account for future ticket purchases or as a refund to the original method of payment.

For more information or to purchase a Season Membership, fans can visit RaysBaseball.com/SeasonMembership, call 888-FAN-RAYS, or email tickets@raysbaseball.com.