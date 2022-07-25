TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays have announced the “Kids Eat Free” program, presented by HI-CHEW, at home games throughout August.

Kids ages 14 and under can get a free meal complete with a small hot dog, chips, a small fountain drink and a HI-CHEW candy.

The program begins July 29 when the Rays return to Tropicana Field to host the Cleveland Guardians. The program ends on Aug. 25 against the Los Angeles Angels.

“Our goal is to provide a family-friendly ballpark experience and ensure that everyone can enjoy a Rays game at Tropicana Field,” said Rays Chief Business Officer Bill Walsh. “We hope our Kids Eat Free program allows families to come together and experience the magic of Rays Baseball, while alleviating some of the stress that is often associated with attending a large event.”

The free meal is available via mobile ordering on the MLB Ballpark app at three concession locations throughout the ballpark.

Those locations include Whoa Doggy’s in the First Base Food Hall and Third Base Food Hall and Southern Fried in Center Field Street.

Meals can be claimed using the promo code “KIDSEATFREE” for up to four kids per game. All kids must be present when the meals are redeemed.