Rays announce division series roster

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Ahead of the American League Division Series game against the Houston Astros, the Tampa Bay Rays have announced their roster.
Below are the players listed on the roster:
Pitchers:
- Nick Anderson (RH)
- Diego Castillo (RH)
- Yonny Chirinos (RH)
- Oliver Drake (RH)
- Tyler Glasnow (RH)
- Brendan McKay (LH)
- Charlie Morton (RH)
- Emilio Pagán (RH)
- Colin Poche (LH)
- Chaz Roe (RH)
- Blake Snell (LH)
- Ryan Yarbrough (LH)
Catchers:
- Travis d’Arnaud
- Mike Zunino
Infielders:
- Willy Adames
- Ji-Man Choi
- Yandy Diaz
- Matt Duffy
- Brandon Lowe
- Eric Sogard
- Joey Wendle
Outfielders:
- Avisaíl García
- Kevin Kiermaier
- Austin Meadows
- Tommy Pham
The Rays will take on the Astros today at 2:05 p.m. at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
LATEST STORIES: