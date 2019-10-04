Rays announce division series roster

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Ahead of the American League Division Series game against the Houston Astros, the Tampa Bay Rays have announced their roster.

Below are the players listed on the roster:

Pitchers:

Nick Anderson (RH)

Diego Castillo (RH)

Yonny Chirinos (RH)

Oliver Drake (RH)

Tyler Glasnow (RH)

Brendan McKay (LH)

Charlie Morton (RH)

Emilio Pagán (RH)

Colin Poche (LH)

Chaz Roe (RH)

Blake Snell (LH)

Ryan Yarbrough (LH)

Catchers:

Travis d’Arnaud

Mike Zunino

Infielders:

Willy Adames

Ji-Man Choi

Yandy Diaz

Matt Duffy

Brandon Lowe

Eric Sogard

Joey Wendle

Outfielders:

Avisaíl García

Kevin Kiermaier

Austin Meadows

Tommy Pham

The Rays will take on the Astros today at 2:05 p.m. at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

