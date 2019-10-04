Rays announce division series roster

Breaking News
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Ahead of the American League Division Series game against the Houston Astros, the Tampa Bay Rays have announced their roster.

Below are the players listed on the roster:

Pitchers:

  • Nick Anderson (RH)
  • Diego Castillo (RH)
  • Yonny Chirinos (RH)
  • Oliver Drake (RH)
  • Tyler Glasnow (RH)
  • Brendan McKay (LH)
  • Charlie Morton (RH)
  • Emilio Pagán (RH)
  • Colin Poche (LH)
  • Chaz Roe (RH)
  • Blake Snell (LH)
  • Ryan Yarbrough (LH)

Catchers:

  • Travis d’Arnaud
  • Mike Zunino

Infielders:

  • Willy Adames
  • Ji-Man Choi
  • Yandy Diaz
  • Matt Duffy
  • Brandon Lowe
  • Eric Sogard
  • Joey Wendle

Outfielders:

  • Avisaíl García
  • Kevin Kiermaier
  • Austin Meadows
  • Tommy Pham

The Rays will take on the Astros today at 2:05 p.m. at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

