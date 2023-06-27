ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays are arguably MLB’s hottest team right now, but the team’s wins aren’t the only thing heating up at Tropicana Field.

Just after the Rays became the first to win 50 games this season, the team announced the addition of two postgame concerts to this year’s summer concert series.

On Tuesday, the Rays announced the country artist Lee Brice and the “I Love The 90s Tour” will be coming to Tropicana Field. The “I Love The 90s Tour” features iconic artists such as Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Montell Jordan and Tone Loc.

“We are excited to be able to host two more performances in accordance with our highly successful Rays Summer Concert Series,” Rays Chief Business Officer Bill Walsh said in a statement. “We hope that fans will continue to enjoy the unique experience of seeing their favorite artists bring the energy to Tropicana Field.”

Lee Brice will be performing for fans following the conclusion of the 6:40 p.m. game against the Cleveland Guardians on Aug. 11.

Then, later in the season, Rays and 90s fans will be treated to the “I Love The 90s Tour” when the Seattle Mariners come to Tropicana on Sept. 8. The Rays-Mariners game is also scheduled for 6:40 p.m.

Fans who want to upgrade their experience and enjoy the concert from the field may do so by purchasing a field access wristband in advance here. Wristbands may only be purchased along with a valid game ticket.