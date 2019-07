TAMPA (WFLA) – The Rays have acquired pitchers Nick Anderson and Trevor Richards from the Miami Marlins for pitcher Ryne Stanek and outfielder Jesus Sanchez according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Anderson is 2-4 with 3.92 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 43 innings pitched.

Richards is 3-12 with 4.50 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 112 innings pitched.