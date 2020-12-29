Rays acquire four minor leaguers from Padres for Blake Snell

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays have formally announced the trade of former CY Young Award winner Blake Snell to the San Diego Padres in exchange for four minor leaguers.

The Rays announced in a press release they have acquired right-handed pitcher Luis Patiño, catcher Francisco Mejía, minor league catcher Blake Hunt and minor league right-handed pitcher Cole Wilcox.

Patiño, 21, was ranked as the No. 10 overall prospect by FanGraphs and was the youngest pitcher to appear in a regular season game in 2020.

Mejía, 25, spent parts of the last four seasons in the majors and is a career .225 hitter with 12 home runs and 33 RBI in 128 games. In 2020, the switch-hitter appeared in 17 games and made 12 starts for the Padres, missing a month with a left thumb contusion.

Hunt, 22, is currently ranked by MLB.com as the No. 14 prospect in the Padres organization. He spent the 2019 season with Class-A Fort Wayne, where he hit .255/.331/.381 (85-for-333) with five home runs and 39 RBI in 89 games.

Wilcox, 21, was selected by the Padres in the third round of the 2020 June Draft out of the University of Georgia. He received a $3.3 million signing bonus, setting a draft record for a third-round pick. He did not appear in the majors but pitched in the Instructional League in October and is currently ranked by MLB.com as the No. 7 prospect in the Padres organization.

Meanwhile Snell leaves the Rays ranking among the top five in franchise history in strikeouts (fifth), ERA (second to David Price), opponents’ avg. (.223, first) and winning pct. (third).

In 2020, Snell went 4-2 with a 3.24 ERA (50-IP, 18-ER) in 11 regular-season starts, then went 2-2 with a 3.03 ERA (29.2-IP, 10-ER) over six postseason starts.