Rays acquire first baseman Jesus Aguilar from Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers’ Jesus Aguilar smiles in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run during the seventh inning of the team’s baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) The Tampa Bay Rays added to their stock of first base players by acquiring Jesus Aguilar from the Milwaukee Brewers.

The move comes on trade deadline day and will see the Rays send pitcher Jake Faria to Milwaukee.

Aguilar will step right into a lineup that needs right-handed power and is also dealing with injuries at first base.

A change of scenery may be a good thing as Aguilar’s numbers have dipped in 2019. He is currently hitting .225 with 8 home runs after blasting 35 home runs last season in Milwaukee.

Faria has made seven appearances for the Rays this season, pitching two innings vs. Toronto last Sunday.

For more on the Rays click below: