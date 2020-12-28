Rays ace Blake Snell heading to San Diego Padres, reports say

Tampa Bay Rays’ Blake Snell pitches to the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning of Game 1 of a wild card playoff series baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay Rays pitcher and former Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell will soon be heading to San Diego to play for the Padres, according to several reports.

Jeff Passan, an MLB insider for ESPN, reported Sunday night that the San Diego Padres were “finalizing a trade” to acquire Snell from the Rays.

According to Passan and Jon Heyman from the MLB Network, the Rays in return would get top pitching prospect Luis Patino, catcher Francisco Mejia, pitcher Cole Wilcox and catcher Blake Hunt.

The news comes after a stellar performance from Snell during Game 6 of the World Series. But Manager Kevin Cash pulled Snell from the mound and the Rays ended up losing the game, costing them the World Series.

Snell turned away and yelled an expletive as he was pulled but later said he saw both sides.

“The hardest thing for me is I was rolling, I was in a groove. I felt like I had them guessing. It’s just tough for me. It’s going to be tough for me to accept that. I really don’t know to look at it. However you look at it, we lost,” he said.