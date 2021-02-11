Rays 2021 regular season schedule released

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado looks back as Tampa Bay Rays’ Ji-Man Choi celebrates home run during the seventh inning in Game 5 of a baseball American League Championship Series, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’re just a few months away from baseball picking back up again!

Opening Day of the 2021 campaign could also become the first season since 1968 in which every team across the Majors plays their first game of the season on the same day.

The Rays kickoff Opening Day with a matchup against the Miami Marlins at 4:10 p.m.

Below is a breakdown by month of the Rays 2021 home games:

April

9 – New York Yankees @ 3:10 p.m.

– New York Yankees @ 3:10 p.m. 10- New York Yankees @ 1:10 p.m.

New York Yankees @ 1:10 p.m. 11- New York Yankees @ 1:10 pm.

New York Yankees @ 1:10 pm. 12- Texas Rangers @ 7:10 p.m.

Texas Rangers @ 7:10 p.m. 13- Texas Rangers @ 7:10 p.m.

Texas Rangers @ 7:10 p.m. 14 – Texas Rangers @ 7:10 p.m.

– Texas Rangers @ 7:10 p.m. 15 – Texas Rangers @ 7:10 p.m.

– Texas Rangers @ 7:10 p.m. 23 – Toronto Blue Jays @ 7:10 p.m.

– Toronto Blue Jays @ 7:10 p.m. 24 – Toronto Blue Jays @ 6:10 p.m.

– Toronto Blue Jays @ 6:10 p.m. 25 – Toronto Blue Jays @ 1:10 p.m.

– Toronto Blue Jays @ 1:10 p.m. 26 – Oakland Athletics @ 7:10 p.m.

– Oakland Athletics @ 7:10 p.m. 27 – Oakland Athletics @ 7:10 p.m.

– Oakland Athletics @ 7:10 p.m. 28 – Oakland Athletics @ 7:10 p.m.

– Oakland Athletics @ 7:10 p.m. 29 – Oakland Athletics @ 1:10 p.m.

– Oakland Athletics @ 1:10 p.m. 30 – Houston Astros @ 7:10 p.m.

May

1 – Houston Astros @ 1:10 p.m.

– Houston Astros @ 1:10 p.m. 2 – Houston Astros @ 7:10 p.m.

– Houston Astros @ 7:10 p.m. 11 – New York Yankees @ 7:10 p.m.

– New York Yankees @ 7:10 p.m. 12 – New York Yankees @ 7:10 p.m.

– New York Yankees @ 7:10 p.m. 13 – New York Yankees @ 7:10 p.m.

– New York Yankees @ 7:10 p.m. 14 – New York Mets @ 7:10 p.m.

– New York Mets @ 7:10 p.m. 15 – New York Mets @ 1:10 p.m.

– New York Mets @ 1:10 p.m. 16 – New York Mets @ 1:10 p.m.

– New York Mets @ 1:10 p.m. 25 – Kansas City Royals @ 7:10 p.m.

– Kansas City Royals @ 7:10 p.m. 26 – Kansas City Royals @ 7:10 p.m.

– Kansas City Royals @ 7:10 p.m. 27 – Kansas City Royals @ 3:10 p.m.

– Kansas City Royals @ 3:10 p.m. 29 – Philadelphia Phillies @ 1:10 p.m.

– Philadelphia Phillies @ 1:10 p.m. 30 – Philadelphia Phillies @ 1:10 p.m.

June

8 – Washington Nationals @ 7:10 p.m.

– Washington Nationals @ 7:10 p.m. 9 – Washington Nationals @ 7:10 p.m.

– Washington Nationals @ 7:10 p.m. 11 – Baltimore Orioles @ 7:10 p.m.

– Baltimore Orioles @ 7:10 p.m. 12 – Baltimore Orioles @ 4:10 p.m.

– Baltimore Orioles @ 4:10 p.m. 13 – Baltimore Orioles @ 1:10 p.m.

– Baltimore Orioles @ 1:10 p.m. 14 – Baltimore Orioles @ 1:10 p.m.

– Baltimore Orioles @ 1:10 p.m. 22 – Boston Red Sox @ 7:10 p.m.

– Boston Red Sox @ 7:10 p.m. 23 – Boston Red Sox @ 7:10 p.m.

– Boston Red Sox @ 7:10 p.m. 24 – Boston Red Sox @ 7:10 p.m.

– Boston Red Sox @ 7:10 p.m. 25 – Los Angeles Angels @ 7:10 p.m.

– Los Angeles Angels @ 7:10 p.m. 26 – Los Angeles Angels @ 4:10 p.m.

– Los Angeles Angels @ 4:10 p.m. 27 – Los Angeles Angels @ 1:10 p.m.

July

5 – Cleveland Indians @ 7:10 p.m.

– Cleveland Indians @ 7:10 p.m. 6 – Cleveland Indians@ 7:10 p.m.

– Cleveland Indians@ 7:10 p.m. 7 – Cleveland Indians @ 12:10 p.m.

– Cleveland Indians @ 12:10 p.m. 9 – Toronto Blue Jays @ 7:10 p.m.

– Toronto Blue Jays @ 7:10 p.m. 10 – Toronto Blue Jays @ 1:10 p.m.

– Toronto Blue Jays @ 1:10 p.m. 11 – Toronto Blue Jays @ 1:10 p.m.

– Toronto Blue Jays @ 1:10 p.m. 19 – Baltimore Orioles @ 7:10 p.m.

– Baltimore Orioles @ 7:10 p.m. 20 – Baltimore Orioles @ 7:10 p.m.

– Baltimore Orioles @ 7:10 p.m. 21 – Baltimore Orioles @ 12:10 p.m.

– Baltimore Orioles @ 12:10 p.m. 27 – New York Yankees @ 7:10 p.m.

– New York Yankees @ 7:10 p.m. 28 – New York Yankees @ 7:10 p.m.

– New York Yankees @ 7:10 p.m. 29 – New York Yankees @ 1:10 p.m.

– New York Yankees @ 1:10 p.m. 30 – Boston Red Sox @ 7:10 p.m.

– Boston Red Sox @ 7:10 p.m. 31 – Boston Red Sox @ 6:10 p.m.

August

1 – Boston Red Sox @ 1:10 p.m.

– Boston Red Sox @ 1:10 p.m. 2 –Seattle Mariners @ 7:10 p.m.

–Seattle Mariners @ 7:10 p.m. 3 – Seattle Mariners@ 7:10 p.m.

– Seattle Mariners@ 7:10 p.m. 4 – Seattle Mariners @ 1:10 p.m.

– Seattle Mariners @ 1:10 p.m. 16 – Baltimore Orioles @ 7:10 p.m.

– Baltimore Orioles @ 7:10 p.m. 17 – Baltimore Orioles @ 7:10 p.m.

– Baltimore Orioles @ 7:10 p.m. 18 – Baltimore Orioles @ 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore Orioles @ 7:10 p.m. 19 – Baltimore Orioles @ 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore Orioles @ 1:10 p.m. 20 – Chicago White Sox @ 7:10 p.m.

– Chicago White Sox @ 7:10 p.m. 21 – Chicago White Sox @ 1:10 p.m.

– Chicago White Sox @ 1:10 p.m. 22 – Chicago White Sox @ 1:10 p.m.

– Chicago White Sox @ 1:10 p.m. 30 – Boston Red Sox @ 7:10 p.m.

– Boston Red Sox @ 7:10 p.m. 31 – Boston Red Sox @ 7:10 p.m.

September