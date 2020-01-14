Rays 2020 spring training single-game tickets on sale Friday

The AstroTurf at Tropicana Field is shown in this ultra wide angle lens photo before a baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles Saturday, Sept. 6, 2014, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Single-game tickets for all of the Rays 2020 spring training games at Charlotte Sports Park go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Fans can visit RaysBaseball.com to purchase spring training season tickets, mini packs and group tickets online or call 888-FAN-RAYS.

Tickets will also be available at the Charlotte Sports Park Box Office beginning Saturday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m.

For fans who subscribe to the Rays official email newsletter (RaysBaseball.com/newsletter), there is an online presale on Thursday, Jan. 16. The registration deadline for the presale is Wednesday, Jan. 15 at noon.

Other Rays ticket specials offered throughout the spring training season will include:

Salute to Service presented by Suncoast Credit Union: Military, Teachers and First Responders can purchase Field Reserved and Baseline Reserved tickets to four (4) select home games for just $10. Tickets will be available exclusively online through RaysBaseball.com/specials. Affiliation will be verified by ID.me, a third-party MLB approved verification service.

Senior Day: On Wednesday, March 4 when the Rays host the Toronto Blue Jays, fans 60 years or older can purchase $15 Field Reserved and Baseline Reserved tickets online through RaysBaseball.com/specials.

Exhibition Game at Tropicana Field: On Tuesday, March 24, the Rays will play an exhibition game at Tropicana Field at 12:35 p.m. against the "Future Rays," a team comprised of current Rays prospects from their minor league affiliates. General admission tickets for this game will be available for $10.

Season Tickets: Spring training season tickets provide access to the best seat locations at the largest discount. Spring training season ticket holders receive additional benefits, including merchandise discounts at the team store, a season ticket holder gift, an invitation to an exclusive event and the opportunity to purchase preferred parking. Season tickets for the 16-game schedule at Charlotte Sports Park start at just $295.

Mini Packs: Fans can secure 2020 spring training tickets before single-game tickets go on sale to the general public by purchasing a 3- or 6-game spring training mini pack. These packs offer a discount off single-game prices for most games and start at $51 per pack.

Group Outings: Group, Suite and Picnic Area experiences are available at special group discounts.

