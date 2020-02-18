Rays 2020 single-game tickets on sale Friday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Single-game tickets for all of the Rays 2020 season at Tropicana Field go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Tickets for all 2020 Rays home games are exclusively available in the MLB Ballpark app on a mobile device. Paper tickets, including print-at-home and PDF versions, are not available or accepted. Information on using mobile tickets is available at RaysBaseball.com/mobile.

Rays Season Ticket Holders, Spring Training Season Ticket Holders and Corporate Partners will receive information about special single-game presale opportunities. Fans who sign up for the Rays Insider, the Rays official email newsletter, can also participate in a special online presale on Thursday, February 20 at 10 a.m. The registration deadline for this presale is Wednesday, February 19 at noon.

Other Rays ticket specials offered throughout the season will include:

Salute to Service presented by Suncoast Credit Union —Military, Teachers and First Responders can receive two (2) complimentary tickets to select home games and special ticket offers throughout the season. Some exclusions apply. Military, Teachers and First Responders are encouraged to visit the Ballpark app or RaysBaseball.com/specials to sign up. Affiliation will be verified by ID.me, a third-party, MLB-approved verification service. Tickets for this offer are made available one week prior to each scheduled game date.

—Military, Teachers and First Responders can receive two (2) complimentary tickets to select home games and special ticket offers throughout the season. Some exclusions apply. Military, Teachers and First Responders are encouraged to visit the Ballpark app or RaysBaseball.com/specials to sign up. Affiliation will be verified by ID.me, a third-party, MLB-approved verification service. Tickets for this offer are made available one week prior to each scheduled game date. $2 Kids Tickets —Tickets for members of the Rays Rookies Kids Club, presented by Outback Steakhouse, are $2 with the purchase of a full-price adult ticket for select home games. Rays Rookies is a free membership for fans 14 years and under, which includes $2 tickets for select home games, $2 snacks at all home games and access to exclusive Rays events. Sign up for Rays Rookies Kids Club in the Ballpark app and at RaysBaseball.com/raysrookies.

—Tickets for members of the Rays Rookies Kids Club, presented by Outback Steakhouse, are $2 with the purchase of a full-price adult ticket for select home games. Rays Rookies is a free membership for fans 14 years and under, which includes $2 tickets for select home games, $2 snacks at all home games and access to exclusive Rays events. Sign up for Rays Rookies Kids Club in the Ballpark app and at RaysBaseball.com/raysrookies. Senior Special—For select weekday day games, 200 Level Reserved tickets for fans 60 years and older are only $15 with additional bonus dates announced throughout the season. For the most current list of eligible games and to purchase tickets, fans are encouraged to log in to the Ballpark app or visit RaysBaseball.com/specials.

MORE RAYS COVERAGE