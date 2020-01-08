Rays 2020 regular season schedule released

Willy Adames #1 of the Tampa Bay Rays is congratulated by his teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning in game four of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 08, 2019 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’re just a few months away from baseball picking back up again!

The Tampa Bay Rays will kick off their 2020 season by hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates at Tropicana Field at 4:10 p.m. on Thursday, March 26.

This marks the first time since 1968 in which every team across the MLB plays their first game of the season on the same day.

Below is a breakdown by month of the Rays 2020 home games:

March/April

26 – Pittsburgh Pirates@ 4:10 p.m.

– Pittsburgh Pirates@ 4:10 p.m. 28 – Pittsburgh Pirates @ 3:10 p.m.

– Pittsburgh Pirates @ 3:10 p.m. 29 – Pittsburgh Pirates @ 1:10 p.m.

– Pittsburgh Pirates @ 1:10 p.m. 30 – New York Yankees @ 7:10 p.m.

– New York Yankees @ 7:10 p.m. 31 – New York Yankees @ 7:10 p.m.

– New York Yankees @ 7:10 p.m. 1 – New York Yankees @ 1:10 p.m.

– New York Yankees @ 1:10 p.m. 13 – Houston Astros @ 7:10 p.m.

– Houston Astros @ 7:10 p.m. 14 – Houston Astros @ 7:10 p.m.

– Houston Astros @ 7:10 p.m. 15 – Houston Astros @ 7:10 p.m.

– Houston Astros @ 7:10 p.m. 17 – Toronto Blue Jays @ 7:10 p.m.

– Toronto Blue Jays @ 7:10 p.m. 18 – Toronto Blue Jays @ 6:10 p.m.

– Toronto Blue Jays @ 6:10 p.m. 19 – Toronto Blue Jays @ 1:10 p.m.

– Toronto Blue Jays @ 1:10 p.m. 24 – Kansas City Royals @ 7:10 p.m.

– Kansas City Royals @ 7:10 p.m. 25 – Kansas City Royals @ 1:10 p.m.

– Kansas City Royals @ 1:10 p.m. 26 – Kansas City Royals @ 1:10 p.m.

– Kansas City Royals @ 1:10 p.m. 27 – Cleveland Indians @ 7:10 p.m.

– Cleveland Indians @ 7:10 p.m. 28 – Cleveland Indians @ 7:10 p.m.

– Cleveland Indians @ 7:10 p.m. 29 – Cleveland Indians @ 1:10 p.m.

May

8 – Texas Rangers @ 7:10 p.m.

– Texas Rangers @ 7:10 p.m. 9 – Texas Rangers @ 6:10 p.m.

– Texas Rangers @ 6:10 p.m. 10 – Texas Rangers @ 1:10 p.m.

– Texas Rangers @ 1:10 p.m. 11 – New York Yankees @ 7:10 p.m.

– New York Yankees @ 7:10 p.m. 12 – New York Yankees @ 7:10 p.m.

– New York Yankees @ 7:10 p.m. 13 – New York Yankees @ 7:10 p.m.

– New York Yankees @ 7:10 p.m. 14 – New York Yankees @ 7:10 p.m.

– New York Yankees @ 7:10 p.m. 15 – Baltimore Orioles @ 7:10 p.m.

– Baltimore Orioles @ 7:10 p.m. 16 – Baltimore Orioles @ 6:10 p.m.

– Baltimore Orioles @ 6:10 p.m. 17 – Baltimore Orioles @ 1:10 p.m.

– Baltimore Orioles @ 1:10 p.m. 26 – Toronto Blue Jays @ 7:10 p.m.

– Toronto Blue Jays @ 7:10 p.m. 27 – Toronto Blue Jays @ 7:10 p.m.

– Toronto Blue Jays @ 7:10 p.m. 28 – Toronto Blue Jays @ 1:10 p.m.

– Toronto Blue Jays @ 1:10 p.m. 30 – Milwaukee Brewers @ 4:10 p.m.

– Milwaukee Brewers @ 4:10 p.m. 31 – Milwaukee Brewers @ 1:10 p.m.

June

9 – Boston Red Sox @ 7:10 p.m.

– Boston Red Sox @ 7:10 p.m. 10 – Boston Red Sox @ 7:10 p.m.

– Boston Red Sox @ 7:10 p.m. 11 – Boston Red Sox @ 7:10 p.m.

– Boston Red Sox @ 7:10 p.m. 12 – Baltimore Orioles @ 7:10 p.m.

– Baltimore Orioles @ 7:10 p.m. 13 – Baltimore Orioles @ 4:10 p.m.

– Baltimore Orioles @ 4:10 p.m. 14 – Baltimore Orioles @ 1:10 p.m.

– Baltimore Orioles @ 1:10 p.m. 23 – Oakland Athletics @ 7:10 p.m.

– Oakland Athletics @ 7:10 p.m. 24 – Oakland Athletics @ 7:10 p.m.

– Oakland Athletics @ 7:10 p.m. 25 – Oakland Athletics @ 12:10 p.m.

– Oakland Athletics @ 12:10 p.m. 26 – Seattle Mariners @ 7:10 p.m.

– Seattle Mariners @ 7:10 p.m. 27 – Seattle Mariners @ 4:10 p.m.

– Seattle Mariners @ 4:10 p.m. 28 – Seattle Mariners @ 1:10 p.m.

– Seattle Mariners @ 1:10 p.m. 29 – Los Angeles Angels @ 7:10 p.m.

– Los Angeles Angels @ 7:10 p.m. 30 – Los Angeles Angels @ 7:10 p.m.

July

1 – Los Angeles Angels @ 7:10 p.m.

– Los Angeles Angels @ 7:10 p.m. 2 – Los Angeles Angels @ 12:10 p.m.

– Los Angeles Angels @ 12:10 p.m. 10 – St. Louis Cardinals @ 7:10 p.m.

– St. Louis Cardinals @ 7:10 p.m. 11 – St. Louis Cardinals @ 4:10 p.m.

– St. Louis Cardinals @ 4:10 p.m. 12 – St. Louis Cardinals @ 1:10 p.m.

– St. Louis Cardinals @ 1:10 p.m. 24 – Detriot Tigers @ 7:10 p.m.

– Detriot Tigers @ 7:10 p.m. 25 – Detriot Tigers @ 1:10 p.m.

– Detriot Tigers @ 1:10 p.m. 26 – Detriot Tigers @ 1:10 p.m.

– Detriot Tigers @ 1:10 p.m. 28 – Miami Marlins @ 7:10 p.m.

– Miami Marlins @ 7:10 p.m. 29 – Miami Marlins @ 12:10 p.m.

August

7 – Boston Red Sox @ 7:10 p.m.

– Boston Red Sox @ 7:10 p.m. 8 – Boston Red Sox @ 6:10 p.m.

– Boston Red Sox @ 6:10 p.m. 9 – Boston Red Sox @ 1:10 p.m.

– Boston Red Sox @ 1:10 p.m. 10 – Toronto Blue Jays @ 7:10 p.m.

– Toronto Blue Jays @ 7:10 p.m. 11 – Toronto Blue Jays @ 7:10 p.m.

– Toronto Blue Jays @ 7:10 p.m. 12 – Toronto Blue Jays @ 7:10 p.m.

– Toronto Blue Jays @ 7:10 p.m. 13 – Toronto Blue Jays @ 1:10 p.m.

– Toronto Blue Jays @ 1:10 p.m. 14 – Baltimore Orioles @ 7:10 p.m.

– Baltimore Orioles @ 7:10 p.m. 15 – Baltimore Orioles @ 1:10 p.m.

– Baltimore Orioles @ 1:10 p.m. 16 – Baltimore Orioles @ 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore Orioles @ 1:10 p.m. 28 – Minnesota Twins @ 7:10 p.m.

– Minnesota Twins @ 7:10 p.m. 29 – Minnesota Twins @ 4:05 p.m.

– Minnesota Twins @ 4:05 p.m. 30 – Minnesota Twins @ 1:10 p.m.

– Minnesota Twins @ 1:10 p.m. 31 – Chicago White Sox @ 7:10 p.m.

September

1 – Chicago White Sox @ 7:10 p.m.

– Chicago White Sox @ 7:10 p.m. 2 – Chicago White Sox @ 7:10 p.m.

– Chicago White Sox @ 7:10 p.m. 3 – Chicago White Sox @ 1:10 p.m.

– Chicago White Sox @ 1:10 p.m. 14 – New York Yankees @ 7:10 p.m.

– New York Yankees @ 7:10 p.m. 15 – New York Yankees @ 7:10 p.m.

– New York Yankees @ 7:10 p.m. 16 – New York Yankees @ 7:10 p.m.

– New York Yankees @ 7:10 p.m. 17 – Boston Red Sox @ 7:10 p.m.

– Boston Red Sox @ 7:10 p.m. 18 – Boston Red Sox @ 7:10 p.m.

– Boston Red Sox @ 7:10 p.m. 19 – Boston Red Sox @ 6:10 p.m.

– Boston Red Sox @ 6:10 p.m. 20 – Boston Red Sox @ 1:10 p.m.

To see the full 2020 Rays schedule, click the download button below.

To view the full American League schedule, click the download button below.

To view the full National League schedule, click the download button below.

