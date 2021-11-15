Randy Arozarena wins AL Rookie of the Year

Tampa Bay Rays’ Randy Arozarena celebrates a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning in Game 4 of the baseball World Series Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena has won the American League Rookie of the Year award.

Arozarena was among the top hitters on the Rays during the regular season, hitting .274/.356/.459 with 20 homers and 20 steals.

Arozarena played in 25 postseason games the previous two seasons but maintained his rookie status in 2021. The previous Rookie of the Year winner with the most postseason games prior to his official rookie season was St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Todd Worrell, who had seven relief appearances totaling 11 innings in 1985 and won the National League Rookie of the Year Award in 1986.

He becomes the fourth Rays player to win rookie of the year, the others were Wil Myers, Jeremy Hellickson, and Evan Longoria.

Arozarena won the award over his fellow teammate Wander Franco and Houston Astros pitcher Luis Garcia.