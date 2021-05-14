Phillips, Rays rally late, end Mets’ 7-game winning streak

Tampa Bay Rays’ Brett Phillips watches his walk-off RBI single off New York Mets relief pitcher Aaron Loup during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 14, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Brett Phillips hit an RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays stopped the Mets’ seven-game winning streak, rallying past New York 3-2.

After starters Tyler Glasnow and David Peterson both pitched well into the late innings, the Rays came back against the Mets’ bullpen.

Tied at 2, Tampa Bay loaded the bases with one out in the ninth against Miguel Castro on a walk to Brandon Lowe, a single by Willy Adams and a walk to Mike Zunino.

Reliever Aaron Loup struck out Joey Wendle before Phillips singled.