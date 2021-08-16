Phillips races for inside-the-park HR, Rays rout O’s 9-2

Tampa Bay Rays’ Brett Phillips celebrates after scoring on an inside-the-park home run off Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Paul Fry during the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Brett Phillips had an inside-the-park homer, Brandon Lowe went deep twice, and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays handed the Baltimore Orioles their 12th consecutive loss, 9-2.

Baltimore has been outscored 113-36 during the skid. The Orioles dropped 14 in a row from May 18-31.

Kevin Kiermaier and Mike Brosseau also homered for the Rays, who are 12-1 against the Orioles this season.

Tampa Bay has outscored Baltimore 103-51, and has had nine runs or more in eight of the games. Josh Fleming followed opener Collin McHugh and gave up two runs and six hits over 5 2/3 innings.