Phillies eliminated from race by AL East champion Rays, 5-0

Rays

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tampa Bay Rays’ Hunter Renfroe follows through on an RBI-single against the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies were eliminated from the playoff race with a 5-0 loss to rookie pitcher Josh Fleming the AL East champion Tampa Bay Rays.

Philadelphia needed a win over the Rays and losses by San Francisco and Milwaukee to earn its first playoff berth in nine years.

The Brewers and Giants both lost, but the Phillies were unable to give themselves a chance.

Sunk all season by a miserable bullpen, the Phillies lost seven of eight overall to finish the year.

Fleming allowed four hits over six innings for the top-seeded Rays, who will face No. 8 seed Toronto in a best-of-three series that starts Tuesday at Tropicana Field.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss