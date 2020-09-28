Phillies eliminated from race by AL East champion Rays, 5-0

Tampa Bay Rays’ Hunter Renfroe follows through on an RBI-single against the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies were eliminated from the playoff race with a 5-0 loss to rookie pitcher Josh Fleming the AL East champion Tampa Bay Rays.

Philadelphia needed a win over the Rays and losses by San Francisco and Milwaukee to earn its first playoff berth in nine years.

The Brewers and Giants both lost, but the Phillies were unable to give themselves a chance.

Sunk all season by a miserable bullpen, the Phillies lost seven of eight overall to finish the year.

Fleming allowed four hits over six innings for the top-seeded Rays, who will face No. 8 seed Toronto in a best-of-three series that starts Tuesday at Tropicana Field.

