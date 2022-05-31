ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Martín Pérez retired all 16 batters after taking a 97 mph liner off his right leg and lowered his majors-leading ERA with seven scoreless innings in the Texas Rangers’ 3-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Corey Seager homered for the first Texas hit in the fourth inning, with Adolis García adding a two-run shot two batters later.

Texas won for the first sixth time in seven games and reached .500 at 24-24 for the first time this season. Pérez extended the longest active streak in the majors without allowing a homer to 66 1/3 innings. His ERA dropped to 1.42.