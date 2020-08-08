Perez hits sac fly in the 8th, Rays beat Yankees 1-0

Tampa Bay Rays’ Michael Perez watches his run scoring sacrifice fly off New York Yankees relief pitcher Adam Ottavino during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Rays’ Yoshi Tsutsugo scored. Catching for the Yankees is Gary Sanchez. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Pinch-hitter Michael Perez hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning on his 28th birthday, six Tampa Bay pitchers combined on a two-hitter and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the AL East-leading New York Yankees 1-0.

Yoshi Tsutsugo drew a leadoff walk from Adam Ottavino (2-1) in the eighth and went to second with one out when Kevin Kiermaier walked.

Both runners advanced a base on a wild pitch before Perez put the Rays up 1-0 on his fly to center.

Chaz Roe (2-0) went the final two innings for the win.

Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka allowed one hit and struck out five over five innings.