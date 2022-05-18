ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Isaac Paredes homered twice against his former teammates to double his career big league total, helping the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Detroit Tigers 6-1 on an afternoon Eduardo Rodriguez left in the first inning and headed to the injured list.

Rodriguez lasted just one out and averaged 91.9 mph for his fastball, 2.4 mph below his season average, and left the mound with Tigers head athletic trainer Doug Teter.

Drew Rasmussen allowed four hits in five shutout innings with seven strikeouts and no walks, improving to 4-0 with a 1.01 ERA in his last five starts.

The Rays travel to Baltimore to start a three-game series with the Orioles.