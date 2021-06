Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani (17) beats the tag from Tampa Bay Rays’ Brandon Lowe for a stolen base during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 27, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his 25th homer and drove in three runs, and the Los Angeles Angels stopped a five-game losing streak by beating the Tampa Bay Rays 6-4.

Ohtani hit an opposite-field shot to left in the ninth off Pete Fairbanks. He also had a run-scoring double in the sixth and a tying RBI triple during the Angels’ two-run seventh inning.

Ohtani has 46 extra-base hits this season.

Brandon Lowe and Ji-Man Choi homered for the Rays, who had won four in a row.