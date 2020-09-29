Officials raise Tampa Bay Rays flag at Old City Hall

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Officials raised a Tampa Bay Rays flag Tuesday at the Old City Hall in Tampa in honor of the team’s run at winning the World Series.

Little League players and the Ray’s Mascot “Charlie” were on hand for the flag raising.

“We just put the flag up. We have the flag of the Lightning up, bringing home the Stanley Cup. And now we have the flag for the Tampa Bay Rays, who will be bringing home the world series trophy. So exciting day here in Tampa Bay,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said.

The team will play game one against the Toronto Blue Jays Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Game two is Wednesday at 4 p.m.

