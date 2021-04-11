Odor snaps late tie with 1st hit as Yankee, NY tops Rays 8-4

New York Yankees’ Rougned Odor, right, hands his helmet to first base coach Reggie Willits after popping out against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 11, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Rougned Odor snapped a 10th-inning tie with his first hit as a Yankee, Gio Urshela homered and drove in three runs, and New York rallied Sunday to avoid a weekend sweep with an 8-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Urshela hit a two-run homer in the third inning. His fourth hit of the day, a two-out single in the 10th off Collin McHugh, helped the Yankees put away the AL champions, who were on the verge of completing a three-game sweep before giving up a tying run in the eighth.