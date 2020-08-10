Morton on IL with inflamed shoulder, Alvarado rejoins Rays

Tampa Bay Rays starter Charlie Morton, left, talks with catcher Mike Zunino, right, on the mound during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have placed right-hander Charlie Morton on the 10-day injured list due to inflammation in his pitching shoulder.

The move comes one day after Morton was removed from a start against the New York Yankees in the third inning. Morton is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA in four starts this season.

He was an All-Star in 2018 and 2019.

The Rays filled the roster opening by reinstating lefty reliever José Alvarado from the paternity list.

