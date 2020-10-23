LIVE NOW /
Morton expected to start for Tampa Bay against Los Angeles

Rays

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Charlie Morton walks off the mound after being relieved during the sixth inning in Game 7 of a baseball American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Los Angeles Dodgers (43-17, first in the NL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (40-20, first in the AL East)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Los Angeles: Walker Buehler (1-0, 3.44 ERA in regular season) Tampa Bay: Charlie Morton (2-2, 4.74 ERA in regular season)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

WORLD SERIES: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Los Angeles will meet on Friday.

The Rays were 20-9 in home games in 2020. Tampa Bay has a team on-base percentage of .294 this postseason, Randy Arozarena leads them with an OBP of .435, including 11 extra base hits and 10 RBIs.

The Dodgers posted a record of 22-8 away from home in 2020. Los Angeles has a team on-base percentage of .353 this postseason, Max Muncy leads them with an OBP of .435, including six extra base hits and 10 RBIs.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 37 RBIs and is batting .269.

Corey Seager leads the Dodgers with 28 extra base hits and is slugging .585.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 8-2, .233 batting average, 2.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .276 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (elbow), Cody Reed: (finger), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow).

Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Caleb Ferguson: (left elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

